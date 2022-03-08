Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 10,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 2,115,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,074. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

