MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Buys $79,875.62 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 7,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

