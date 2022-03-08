MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.63. MICT shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 171,369 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MICT by 228.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MICT during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MICT by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

