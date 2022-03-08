Millennium Management LLC Purchases 2,807 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

