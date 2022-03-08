Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 162,120 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $316,000.

COLD opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

