Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

