Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Camtek worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

CAMT opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

