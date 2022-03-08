Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,732.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $5,732.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00220095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00189426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.88 or 0.06626691 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,558,650,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,441,073 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

