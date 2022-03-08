Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 349.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.58).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 276 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON:MAB opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.21. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.35. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 337 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

