Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.46, but opened at $131.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 96,396 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,513 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,871. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.