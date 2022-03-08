Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 1,406,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,800.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

