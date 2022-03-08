Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.