MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $263-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.74. 2,668,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MongoDB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.