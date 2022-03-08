Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

