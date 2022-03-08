Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

