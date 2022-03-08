Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
