Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kellogg by 112,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.