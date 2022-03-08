Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kellogg by 112,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
