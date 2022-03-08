Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 432,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 263,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 118,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE RF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

