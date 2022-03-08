Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

