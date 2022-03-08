Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.