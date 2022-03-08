Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 122,000 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westpac Banking in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

WBK stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

