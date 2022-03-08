Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $228,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 564,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CEMEX by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 240.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

