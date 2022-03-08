Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in MasTec by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.