Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASXC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,098,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ASXC stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $4.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 758.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. Analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

