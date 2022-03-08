Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.