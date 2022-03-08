Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

