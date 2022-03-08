Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

ALNY opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

