Morgan Stanley Has $15.39 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.