Morgan Stanley Has $15.55 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

