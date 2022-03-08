Morgan Stanley Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.90% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of MYC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.