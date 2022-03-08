Morgan Stanley Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

