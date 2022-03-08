Morgan Stanley Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their not rated rating on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.58. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

