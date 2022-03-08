Morgan Stanley Sells 29,194 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,222 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

