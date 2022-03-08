Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as low as C$5.32. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 43,061 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRT.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

