MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.