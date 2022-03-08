MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

