MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.