Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Marie McDonald Acquires 11,900 Shares

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Marie McDonald acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.16 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,504.00 ($36,134.31).
The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
Nanosonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.