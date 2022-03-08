Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $28.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $20.03 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $735.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 547.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 43,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.