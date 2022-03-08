Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $4.91 on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. 14,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average is $194.10. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

