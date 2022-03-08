National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. 495,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

