NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

NWG opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

