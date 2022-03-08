NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.34. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 65,268 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

