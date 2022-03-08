NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NWG stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

