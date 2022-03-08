Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

