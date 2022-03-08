nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Get nCino alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

NCNO opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in nCino by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nCino (NCNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.