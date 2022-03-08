Neblio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $162,086.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $162,086.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004892 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,021,048 coins and its circulating supply is 18,754,689 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

