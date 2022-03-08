Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,010. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 61.31. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

