NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.80 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

