Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
