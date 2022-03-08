Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

