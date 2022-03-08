Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.20 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

