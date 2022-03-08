NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,111 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

